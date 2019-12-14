Wayne County sheriff's deputies say the driver's vehicle drove off a bridge and landed on railroad tracks

SAVANNAH — A Seneca Falls driver was taken to the hospital after a spectacular crash while trying to avoid a deer in the road.

Christopher Pagano, 21, of Trayer Road, was driving on Hogback Road in the Wayne County town of Savannah on Friday when a deer reportedly ran out in front of him, according to sheriff’s deputies.

After swerving to miss the animal, Pagano drove up a tapered part of guide rail that forced his vehicle off the road. Deputies said his vehicle went airborne as it drove off the edge of a bridge that spans over three sets of railroad tracks, deputies said. His vehicle landed on the center track and flipped off onto an access road, deputies said.

Pagano was able to call 911 for help. His father, who was following Pagano, was able to get his son to safety, deputies said.

Pagano was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of neck and chest pain, deputies said.

Savannah firefighters and ambulance crews also responded.