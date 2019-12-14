Members of the Phelps Fire Department extricated man from his vehicle that had veered into a shallow creek

Harold Smith, who was reported missing to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office around 4 p.m. on Saturday, was found early Sunday morning and rescued from his vehicle that had veered into a creek. Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said a homeowner noticed Smith’s mailbox had been taken down when the homeowner arrived home about 3:46 a.m. Sunday. It was revealed that the vehicle Smith was operating had left the north shoulder of Route 96 where it struck the mailbox, continued across the driveway of 1060 State Route 96, and dropped about eight feet into a shallow creek.

Members of the Phelps Fire Department responded and quickly extricated Smith from the vehicle to an awaiting ambulance transferring him to a Mercy Flight Helicopter, which took him to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Smith had no visible serious physical injuries as a result of the crash. However, the vehicle was partially submerged in water and exposure was the immediate concern of EMS personnel on scene.

EARLIER REPORT:

Ontario County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing man with dementia in the village of Phelps.

Harold Smith, 87, was last seen at 4 p.m. Saturday in front of the Blue Ribbon Restaurant in Phelps. He drives a 2009 red Ford Focus with license plate: HGD-9336.

Smith is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and is balding with gray hair. He was last seen possibly wearing blue jeans, a red plaid wool jacket, boots, and an orange or camoflauge baseball cap that may have "ALCO," "PBS" or "ACE" written across the front.

Deputies said Smith doesn't usually travel outside of Phelps, but occasionally visits the Geneva or Newark Wal-Mart, or family in Newark. He is not able to see well when operating his vehicle at night and is believed to be in a vulnerable state, deputies added.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Ontario County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-394-4560.