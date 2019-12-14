Farmington, Victor communities pay respect to more than 800 veterans

A cold rain fell at noon Saturday as residents rallied to pay their respects and lay 818 live wreaths on veterans’ graves throughout Farmington and Victor.

Likewise across the nation, crowds assembled at more than 1,200 memorial sites, including Arlington National Cemetery, to hear the same words at the same time and place similar wreaths as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

“We are gathered as one nation to remember, honor and teach,” said South Farmington Friends Cemetery Foundation President Dave Plante under a steady drizzle. “Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so we can live in freedom and without fear. Today we show a united front of gratitude and respect as we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom.”

Now in its second year in Farmington, the Wreaths Across America effort has expanded to include some 300 veterans’ graves in the town’s six cemeteries: North Farmington, South Farmington, Powers, Hathaway, Payne and New Salem.

Just down the road in Victor, an effort that began last year with seven wreaths on seven graves has virtually exploded. More than 500 wreaths were placed Saturday in three locations — Boughton Hill, St. Patrick’s and Village cemeteries — by American Legion members, local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and volunteers.

“It’s gratifying to me to know that all the graves here for the veterans are going to have a wreath for Christmas,” said American Legion James Cooke Post 931 Finance Officer Bob Haggett. “I had some help from a lot of people who donated or volunteered and are out here in the rain today.”

Farmington Amvets Post 332 Commander Ed Hemminger described a veteran as “someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America, for an amount of up to and including his or her life.”

“We owe a debt to our heroes that we can never fully repay,” he said to the crowd in Farmington, “but it is our duty to teach the next generation of Americans about the freedoms that they fought and died for.”

Cub Scout Jack Stevens, 8, came with his family and fellow Scouts to “hang the wreaths on the graves of the veterans.” Getting drenched by the rain “was worth it because we want to remember our veterans,” he said.

Like Jack, Cub Scout Corbin Clapham, 5, came with his family and reported that he placed his wreath at the grave of Mary Culver.

For young and old, it appeared to be an afternoon well spent.

“These live balsam wreaths symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our great nation and to their families who endure sacrifices every day on our behalf,” said Plante. “To our children, we want you to understand the freedoms you enjoy today have not been free, but have come with a cost that someday you may have to repay yourself.”

Both event organizers from Victor and Farmington expressed thanks to individuals, businesses and service organizations for going the extra mile to support the effort.

“Our board of directors have broken their backs fixing up this place up and helping with the wreaths event,” said Plante. “Without them we wouldn’t have been able to expand to the rest of the town like we did this year. Also we want to say a very big ‘thank you’ to the VFW Post 7414 in Canandaigua. They sponsored over 3,000 worth of wreaths for Farmington single-handedly, and we wouldn’t have been able to do anything without them this year. Also to the American Legion Post 34 in Shortsville.”

Haggett thanked members of American Legion James Cooke Post 931, businesses and several large donations from individuals, along with Victor Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and volunteers.

Both event organizers said they were pleased with the community outpouring in their respective towns.

“I’d say it’s a big success,” said Plante. “We were hoping to get every veteran in Farmington, and we did it.”

At both locations, leaders reminded attendees that they weren’t there to “decorate graves” or to remember veterans’ deaths, but to remember and honor their lives.

“Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America,” said Plante. “As a nation standing together, we can defeat terrorism, hatred and injustice. Thanks to our veterans, we have the freedom to do just that.”