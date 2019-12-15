Before we revisit student loan debt for what seems like the billionth time, I have to have to share a few of my experiences at Hornell Jr. High School this week. In a recent column we talked about how 35 million Americans are still paying off their credit card debt from the holidays last year. I suggested, as I do every year, that people should add up their holiday spending for this year, and then put 1/12 of that amount away in a savings account every month starting this coming January. That amount, or holiday budget, must include everything, including presents, the costs of entertaining and decorating, postage to send presents to out-of-town friends and family, and travel expenses to visit others.

When we were taking about the need to save for anticipated expenses, I shared these facts with the 7th grade classes, and told them that in the old days, almost 60 years ago in the 1960s when I grew up (I could see some of them imagining dinosaurs roaming around), we had something called Christmas Clubs to make this easy for Americans to do. They were bank accounts where the bank offered you a little higher interest rate to incentivize you to open the account. Then, you put 1/12 of that holiday budget in the account starting in January, so you would be all set for the holidays.

Now, I admit that we had talked about how much more you pay for things when you carry a credit card balance and pay all of that interest. But even still, I was ADSOLUTLEY SHOCKED when they all said that opening an account and doing that today, even though we don’t have “Christmas Clubs Accounts” as such anymore, would be a really good idea, and it’s so simple! Maybe I could ask those 7th graders to write letters to those 35 million Americans.

Here is yet another interesting experience. As you know, I am a big proponent of using cash as much as possible for your everyday spending, knowing that you need a credit or debit card to shop online, and that sometimes, when you are purchasing a larger item, a card is more convenient. So we had talked about how “cash is king,” and how people make better spending decisions when using cash, because they are connected to their hard-earned money. I had also given them some important examples of people saving money when they committed to using more cash. OK, if you’re a regular reader you may be rolling your eyes, and saying “enough already.”

Then I told them a true story that “shocked” even those 7th graders. The day before, I had been shopping at Dollar Tree, one of my favorite stores for some, but not all, things. It was not a store in a residential neighborhood. The woman in front of me purchased a single greeting card. The sale was for $1.06 with tax. She paid with a card. It doesn’t matter to me whether it was a credit or debit card. She knew what she was there to purchase, and she didn’t even have a few dollars in cash on her. I told them — please don’t be like that.

On a different, but yet another revisited subject, I have been cross country skiing in the same local park for over 20 years. I went there to ski a number of times this week before the warm-up. It was clear to me that there were more dogs than ever before, running around the park with their owners, chasing balls, sticks, and Frisbees. Now there is a dog park in this park, where they can run around and also “socialize” with other dogs. I won’t name the park so you won’t bring your dog there — I’m just kidding. It made me think — are there more dogs than in past years in the U.S., in Rochester, or in that neighborhood? Are there just more “in shape” dog owners who want to run around in the park in the snow and cold? Are people just buying bigger dogs these days that can run around in the cold and snow, and who need more exercise?

I did a little research, but I couldn’t really find the answers to my questions, except that it appears clear that, according to websites like dailydogstuff.com, there are many more dogs in the U.S. in 2019 (90 million) than there were in 2000 (68 million). Also, we are spending much more on our pets than ever, over $25 billion more than in 2000. Remember, if you think of yourself as a Pet Parent rather than a pet owner, you need to be prepared to spend more.

Let’s finally turn now to student loan debt. I recently read an article in the American Bankruptcy Institute’s Journal, by Ed Flynn, who formerly worked in the U.S Trustee’s Office for 30 years. Here are some interesting statistical facts that I learned.

1. The Federal Reserve reports two different amounts as of June: $1.6 trillion (based upon information from lenders), and $1.48 trillion (based upon information from credit agencies). In any event, it is more than either the total credit card or car loan debt in the U.S. Also, except in the difficult-to-prove case of undue hardship, it is non-dischargeable in bankruptcy.

2. Student loan debt has increased by $70 billion to $100 billion every year since 2006.

3. 44. 7 million Americans have student debt, which equates to about 17.6% of all Americans 18 years of age and older.

4. The effective default for federally guaranteed loans is 17%. However, the $123 billion in private loans, 90% of which have a cosigner, have only a 2% default rate for loans 90 days or more overdue.

In the next column we will look at some proposals to make some student loan debt dischargeable in bankruptcy.

John Ninfo is a retired bankruptcy judge and the founder of the National CARE Financial Literacy Program. Find his previous weekly columns at http://www.mpnnow.com/search?text=Ninfo or at http://www.monroecopost.com/search?text=Ninfo.