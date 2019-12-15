Eunice Newton Foote, once of Bloomfield, is little known today — but given the scientific and sociopolitical contributions she made, she should be

Today’s climate of political chaos, polarized opinion and historic revision is a stormy environment in which little consensus can be found between individuals or nations. The fabric of our collective heritage is saturated with opposing ideological interpretations, and nearly every historic figure or event is a political flash point.

Our nation and the world need real heroes who represent a past we can all be proud of and who will stand the rigors of a 21st century post mortem interrogation. It is currently fashionable to find fault with the past. There is however, a “lost” figure of national importance from Ontario County who has perhaps only one or two local peers on the national stage in the 19th century. Her socio-political and scientific achievements not only resonate today, but within international scientific circles she is garnering much deserved attention.

Who is this mystery woman? Eunice Newton Foote is a name you have likely never heard. It would be even safer to bet a substantial sum that if you asked a thousand random people from across the nation who she was, you would not get even one correct answer — and yet, she is perhaps one of the most important women in American history.

Eunice Newton Foote is as significant in the pantheon of American women as Abigail Adams, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Blackwell. Her accomplishments, however, should not be limited to a list of women as she stands tall beside the likes of Samuel Morse, Eli Whitney, Jonas Salk and a very long list of Americans of either gender in both science and technology. Eunice is an important American on many levels, and history is about to be corrected to shed more light on this brilliant, local woman.

Eunice was born in Goshen, Connecticut in 1819 and came to Bloomfield with her family in 1821. Her father Isaac was not a scientist like his namesake, but he and his family prospered here and apparently Isaac and his wife Thirza were a modern couple and valued an education for their daughters and sons, of whom they had 12, and especially his little Eunice who was the youngest.

Eunice grew up in stump-filled fields of on the south side of early Bloomfield, playing no doubt among the wild daisies and black raspberries. The clip-clop of trudging oxen and dull thudding of a felling axe would have been the sounds that intruded on her studies in a one-room school house and by the hearth in winter.

Eunice Newton attended secondary school in Troy, New York at the Troy Female Seminary, where she studied science and other subjects. The seminary had developed a unique and nationally renowned science program under the guiding hand of Amos Eaton, a famous American botanist and natural scientist, as well as a champion of higher education for women. Eaton believed that the failure of women in scientific endeavors was not due to the "perversion of female genius" as he put it, but due to a lack of opportunity. Women, he believed as early as the 1820s, were the intellectual equals of men! Eunice seized the opportunity and studied science at the Seminary during 1836 and 1837. Troy Female Seminary would soon become one of the nation’s most revered women’s schools — later renamed ‘Emma Willard School’ in honor of its founder.

Eunice no doubt came and went from Bloomfield to Troy on an Erie Canal packet boat. The slow transportation would have made it nearly impossible for her to come home for holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Evidence indicates, until proven otherwise, that she spent her holidays with the family of Catherine Cady, a fellow student. Catherine’s father was a prominent attorney in the Albany/Troy region, and a young man by the name of Elisha Foote was studying law under Cady. Eunice very likely encountered this up and coming professional at the Cady home during holiday gatherings. Daniel Cady had another daughter named Elizabeth. Elizabeth Cady would marry abolitionist Henry Stanton.

Eunice returned home to Bloomfield in 1837 and presumably resumed living at the family farm with her much older sister Amanda, who was now in charge of the homestead.

Though little is known of the courtship it is obvious that Elisha was clearly taken with the younger woman and kept up his end of the romance for three or four years after they met. Was this because he was waiting for her to reach a more acceptable age? We will probably never know.

Elisha Foote and Eunice were married in Bloomfield in 1841 and promptly moved to Seneca Falls. Through the years they maintained strong ties with Bloomfield through Eunice’s family, in particular her sister Amanda. Amanda had saved the homestead from the auction block after their father had passed in 1835. An 1874 map of Bloomfield shows her residence on the Gauss Road. This farm had been hewn and hammered up by Isaac, who is buried in the Bloomfield Cemetery.

Elisha was a brilliant and forward leaning man who shared Eunice’s passion for science and technology. Facts from later years point to an extremely close marriage of two like-minded people. Both Elisha and Eunice would hold U.S. patents, both were strong and active supporters of the abolitionist movement and universal suffrage, and both signed the famous and important Declaration of Sentiments at the original 1848 Women’s Rights Convention.

Their friendship with the Cadys also spanned the many decades between her studies at the Troy Seminary and her death in the 1880s. Eunice was appointed to the “Editorial Committee” of the Convention, a position of leadership alongside Elizabeth Cady Stanton, whose signature appears just above that of Eunice on the declaration.

In 1856 Eunice conducted rigorous scientific experiments and authored a paper describing the effects of CO2 in trapping atmospheric heat. Because of the chauvinistic behaviors of the day, Eunice was unable to read her own paper to the gathered scientists of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. All was not lost, however.

Eunice and Elisha had been keeping very good friends in the suffrage and abolition movements, but their network didn’t stop there. Because of their education in the Albany area and their professional and social association with Amos Eaton and his second wife, Sally Cady, Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s aunt, they came to know one of the preeminent scientists of the day — Joseph Henry, who had in his own youth been a protégé of the naturalist Amos Eaton.

Henry, who is less well known today, was in the mid-19th century considered a towering genius, his knowledge and advice sought by the likes of Alexander Graham Bell and Samuel F. B. Morse. Henry was a pioneer in electromagnetic research, and he offered to read his friend and colleague Eunice’s paper to the assembled gentlemen of the AAAS. This was three years before the experiments and papers of British scientist John Tyndall, who is commonly credited with discovering the greenhouse gas effect. Eunice also carried out experiments in “Atmospheric Electrical Excitation.” This effort was nearly five decades in advance of similar work that would be carried out by Nicola Tesla.

Again we might say that Eunice had already accomplished more in her first 40 years than most of her scientifically inclined male peers would accomplish in twice that amount of time. Eunice was also a mother of two daughters, Mary and Augusta, who by the time of the Civil War were coming of age.

Just as Elisha had supported Eunice’s pursuit of science and Universal Suffrage, she now supported him. The couple moved from their current home in Saratoga Springs to Washington, D.C., where Elisha had been appointed Commissioner of Patents by the Lincoln administration. Life there must have been fascinating and frustrating for such a brilliant woman — but this was a new chapter in the life of Eunice as her daughter Mary met and became engaged to a gentleman from Missouri, ultimately marrying him in 1868.

Mary was wed to John Henderson, a “Show Me State” senator. Eunice, the girl from Bloomfield had humbly and bravely taken on a male-dominated world and conquered it and now she had seen her daughter set off on a path to success as well. Mary’s husband was the congressional member who introduced the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery in 1865. This was the most significant amendment written in the 19th century. The next greatest amendment would be the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. We will celebrate the centennial of that amendment this coming year.

Eunice Newton Foote’s life touched on and influenced or directly contributed to making the world we know today. Eunice passed away in 1888 and while it would take another 30 years to pass the 19th Amendment she had helped mightily to speed equality on its way.

The whole Foote family would move to Missouri, and Eunice seems to have happily retired her test tubes and batteries to take on the life of a grandmother. Mary Foote Henderson would impact the nation just as her mother had, though with less magnitude.

Mary’s contributions to the layout of modern Washington, D.C., are still with us today as it was Mary who purchased and developed the properties that became the 16th Street foreign embassies. She also wrote a book on healthy eating for the sick and continued to support the women’s suffrage movement.

Eunice is being submitted as a candidate for induction into the Seneca Falls Women’s Hall of Fame and scientists, educators and historians around the world are waking up to the contributions of this pioneering genius and leader from Bloomfield.

Leif HerrGesell is executive director of the East Bloomfield Historical Society's Academy Museum.