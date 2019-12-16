Gates Chili High School students recently raised money to give back to the community this holiday season.

The GCHS Service Club brought in more than $4,500 for Gates Chili families through its annual homeroom drive. The club uses the funds to adopt families from around the district and provide them with food and gifts for the holidays.

First place went to Nancy Swanson’s class, which raised approximately $1,250 for the week. Stacey Burnett’s class came in second for raising $700 for local families. There was a tie for third place between Michael Giallombardo’s class and Kate Hartman and Elizabeth Schnell’s class for raising $200 each.

The top homerooms earned a breakfast.