The Hilton Education Foundation awarded a $2500 scholarship and Microsoft Surface Pro7 bundle to three Hilton High School 2019 graduates.

Three scholarships are available to seniors annually: the HEF Scholarship, HEF Skilled Trades and Services Scholarship, and HEF Women’s STEM Scholarship.

Ryan Butts and Carter Miles received HEF scholarships. Butts studies civil engineering at Clarkson University. Carter is enrolled in the 3+3 Doctor of Physical Therapy program, attending the College at Brockport for three years and SUNY Upstate Medical University for the final three years.

Catherine Pickering received the Women’s STEM Scholarship. She studies at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

The computers were donated by Aaron and Alana Unterborn. The dollar value of the donation is matched through Microsoft’s Give program and the matched funds are placed into the HEF scholarship fund.