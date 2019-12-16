The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter will meet on Jan. 7 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 Westminster Road, Rochester.

Hearing Other People’s Experiences will gather at 10 a.m. Laura Anney will present “What is Listening Effort?: The Emotional and Mental Fatigue of Hearing” at noon before a talk by HOPE President Suzanne Johnston at 8 p.m.

All programs are free, and feature an inductive loop hearing system and open captions. Call (585) 266-7890 or visit hearinglossrochester.org for information.