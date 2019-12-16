Former students of The Hochstein School will return for a free concert at 8 p.m. on Jan. 4 in Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester. This concert marks the 10th anniversary of the Hochstein Alumni Orchestra and kicks off Hochstein’s yearlong centennial celebration.

Directed by Evan Meccarello, the 50-member ensemble will perform Brahms’ “Tragic Overture,” the overture to Ferdinand Herold’s “Zampa,” Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major with Annie Jacobs-Perkins and “Fifteen” by Cyrus Reynolds.

A Cello Choir and a Flute Choir made up of Hochstein alumni will perform. Donations will benefit Hochstein. A reception follows the concert.