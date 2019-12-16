Opera Guild of Rochester will present its “Beat the Blahs Rosenberg Memorial Series” from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays in January at Temple B’rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester.

This year’s shows are Giordano’s “Andrea Chenier” on Jan. 5, Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale” on Jan. 12, Massenet’s “Werther” on Jan. 19, and Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana” and Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” on Jan. 26.

Each video presentation includes a pre-show talk and refreshments at intermission. Admission is $10.