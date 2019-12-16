Two people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Routes 5 and 20 and South Avenue in the Village of Bloomfield.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Robin Lachetta, 56, of Holley, was driving a gray 2017 Jeep south on South Avenue and did not yield the right of way at the stop sign. Her vehicle struck a white Toyota four-door sedan traveling west on Routes 5 and 20 driven by Paul Leatzaw, 59, of West Henrietta, at about 1:12 p.m. Dec. 16.

A passenger in Lachetta's vehicle, Eileen Gates of Rochester, complained of chest pain and was transported to Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua by East Bloomfield Ambulance. Leatzaw complained of abdominal pain and was transported to Thompson by Canandaigua Ambulance. According to the sheriff's office, everyone involved was wearing seatbelts and the airbag in the Jeep deployed.

Lachetta was ticketed with failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign.