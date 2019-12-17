“Anansi Tales for the Holidays: Brer Rabbit,” a {theatre}+{nafsi} production, will run Dec. 31-Jan. 5 at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center, 142 Atlantic Ave., Rochester.

This mixture of African, Caribbean and African American folklore will be presented through interactive theater, storytelling and puppetry. The “Brer Rabbit” edition highlights African American trickster stories.

A puppet/mask-making workshop for kids will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. Registration costs $25 and includes admission to the show.

Show times are 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 and Jan. 4-5, 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 2-4, and 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 4. Tickets are $5 for kids and $15 for adults in advance, $20 at the door. Visit muccc.org for information.