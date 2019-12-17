Deputies say 12-year-old Conrad Button and his grandmother, 84-year-old Mary Button were killed in an early morning house fire Tuesday on Ellsworth Road in the Town of Farmington. Conrad was a student in the Palmyra-Macedon district. Deputies say they will have crisis teams available at school.

Ontario County Sheriff's deputies responded to a house fire on 191 Ellsworth Road in the Town of Farmington at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed and people were trapped inside. First responders were initially held back due to the flames.

Among the deceased victims found in the remains of the fire included 12-year-old Conrad Button and his grandmother, 84-year-old Mary Button, according to a release from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. 57-year-old Bernard Button, another resident of the house, was able to escape without injury, along with three dogs.

Deputies say two other adults lived at the home. It is unknown if they were home at the time of the fire and/or injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Among the departments that responded included the Manchester Fire Department, Farmington Fire Department, Port Gibson Fire Department, South Macedon Fire Department, Shortsville Fire Department, Palmyra Fire Department, Macedon Police Department, Victor Farmington Ambulance, Finger Lakes Ambulance, New York State Police, Red Cross and Rochester Gas & Electric.

Ellsworth Road was closed to traffic throughout the incident.

According to Chris Tanea, public information specialist for the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District, grief counselors from the district are available to students and staff. These services will be offered throughout the remaining school days and during the upcoming holiday break as well.

"We began to ensure resources were available when students arrived," at the school this morning, Tanea said.

"It's a difficult day for us."

Conrad was in seventh grade and a student at Palmyra-Macedon Middle School, according to a release issued by the district. He was also a member of the school's band and choir.

"Conrad was a beloved member of the middle school and this is an incredibly difficult time for all throughout the district and local community," according to a statement issued by Darcy Smith, Palmyra-Macedon Middle School principal.

Tanea added how "anytime you deal with a passing it's tough," although having to do so during the holidays makes it even harder.

Aside from counselors specializing in crisis response for children in middle school, a message informing parents and guardians of the incident was sent out as well. Students were informed of the incident "in a small group setting," instead of a larger venue with the whole school.

"It's important to let our students express themselves."

For John Weidenborner, assistant chief for Farmington's Fire Department Station #2, a similar process was planned for first responders who fought the blaze. A "critical analysis stress debriefing" was scheduled for Monday of next week, with one-on-one counseling for firefighters in need of it.

"These are the tough types of calls. You just got to work with the guys and help them through it."

While the weather was not a factor for the department's response time to the fire, Weidenborner said the effects of this particular incident will linger.

"Guys will want to go home and give their kids a hug when they get out."

This is a developing story. Messenger Post Media will continue to follow this story throughout the day.

Includes reporting by Victoria E. Freile and Tina MacIntyre-Yee of Gannett

