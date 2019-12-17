The Landmark Society of Western New York announced the 2019 Preservation Awards in a ceremony at Rochester City Hall. The awards go to individuals and organizations in the nine-county area that made outstanding efforts in the preservation of homes, public buildings, historic properties and landscapes.

Free Style Mercantile in Mumford received the Award of Merit. This 1931 commercial building on Oatka Creek was originally one of three, Tudor revival-style service stations in Monroe County.

Its rehabilitation as a retail shop and cafe was completed by Pavilion residents Deborah and Russell Free. They restored original features including the exterior and stone flooring.

Our Lady of Victory/St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rochester received the Stewardship Award. The more than 150-year-old church had renovations to resolve practical problems over the years, but did not enhance the artistic, historic or liturgical character of the original building.

The congregation worked with Granda Liturgical Arts of Spain and SWBR to develop and renovate the sanctuary, which included structural repairs, new artwork, painted finishes and restoration of missing architectural details.

The Historic Landscape Award went to JoEllen Tufano and Steve Schantz for the sunken garden on Winona Boulevard in Irondequoit. This early 20th-century feature was part of the estate developed in the 1910s and ‘20s by art dealer William Bemish and his wife, Georgia, heir to the J.K. Post Drug Co.

The garden is a mix of arts-and-crafts and naturalistic landscape design. In the 1990s, the current owners began removing years of debris and underbrush to reveal the terraced gardens.

Dr. and Mrs. Ronald Reed, of the Drescher-Reed Estate, received the Historic Home Award. The current owners focused on restoring the Twin Gables — the original Bausch-Dresher house (1912) with its neighbor the Baird House (1915) — and the gardens for over 15 years.

Landmark Society members Dan and Barbara Hoffman received the Paul Malo Award for community preservation advocacy. In 1982, they formed Hoffman Associates and rehabilitated the commercial building at 540 W. Main St. in Rochester. Later projects included more commercial and residential buildings in the Susan B. Anthony Preservation District.

The late Jean Zerkas received a Special Achievement Award for her research on Alling Stephen DeForest, an early 20th-century landscape architect, that resulted in a wider awareness of his work. She also researched those buried in Mount Hope Cemetery.

The Landmark Society recognized “The Architecture of James H. Johnson,” a landmark study sponsored by the Greece Historical Society.

The Barber Conable Award went to Farmer’s Creekside Tavern and Inn in LeRoy. A special citation recognized the guard tower cupolas at the New York State Correctional Facility in Attica.