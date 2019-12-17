Tickets are on sale for Casa Larga Vineyards’ 12th annual celebration of Ice Wine on Feb. 15.

The festival features New York wineries that produce traditional ice wine and an interactive culinary experience with foods inspired by or made with ice wine.

Tastings, wine and food pairings, live music and an outdoor Luv Shack will be featured.

New this year, tickets for entry will be valid for one of two time slots, either 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 to 5 p.m. Local celebrities will take over the bar at the outdoor Luv Shack during the event to mix up the official festival ice wine-infused cocktail. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m., visitors to the Ice Club can learn about traditional ice wine versus artificially iced wine. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., the topic at hand will be ice wine trivia and food pairings. Both topics will be discussed along with ice wine tastings and the opportunity to meet the winemakers.

The annual festival celebrates and showcases ice wines made in the traditional German eiswein method. In order to qualify as a true ice wine, the wines must be produced from grapes that have been frozen on the vine, not picked and then artificially frozen.

Tickets are available in time for holiday gift giving at $45 each at the Wine Shop at 2287 Turk Hill Road in Fairport, and online at casalarga.com through Dec. 31. Starting Jan. 1, tickets will be $55 each and raise to $60 each from Feb. 1 to 14. If available, tickets are $70 at the door. For group sales, call Cathy Fabretti at (585) 223-4210 ext. 121. For event updates and more information, visit casalarga.com or follow NY State Ice Wines on Facebook.