New York Beer Project in Victor will donate $1 of each Perry’s Ice Cream flavor-inspired beer sold to Camp Good Days & Special Times starting Dec. 26 as part of the #MakeADifference campaign.

NYBP started its Perry’s flavor-inspired “mash-ups” in Lockport, donating $1 of each beer sold to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Previous flavors included Superhero Sour and White Christmas Belgian Blonde. NYBP recently gave its second $10,000 donation in two years, bringing the total to $20,000 with over 20,000 pints consumed.

The Panda Paws Porter will be the first beer in the series, which has flavors of vanilla, peanut butter and chocolate fudge. More beers will be announced as the flavors are decided.