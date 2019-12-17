Two Rochester men face drug charges after they allegedly sold crack and fentanyl to an undercover investigator on several occasions.

Eric D. Brown, 30, and Devon Walker, 31, were arrested Dec. 13 and have been charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a Class B felony.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, members of its Special Investigations Unit responded to a non-fatal opioid overdose in November and, during their investigation, identified Brown as a supply and source of heroin and fentanyl in Ontario County.

Over the past few weeks, an undercover investigator bought fentanyl and crack cocaine from Brown on numerous occasions, according to the sheriff’s office. On Dec. 13, Brown and Walker were arrested in the Town of Farmington after Brown, aided by Walker, sold fentanyl and crack to the undercover officer, according to the sheriff’s office. They were taken into custody by the department’s SWAT team.

Brown was released on his own recognizance, while Walker was remanded to the Ontario County Jail without bail due to several previous felony convictions.

Additional charges are pending against both men and will be considered by the county grand jury, according to the sheriff’s office. The Geneva and Canandaigua police departments and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.