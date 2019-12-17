Webster Schroeder High School guidance counselor John Specksgoor recently took a group of students on a community service field trip with Hill Haven Nursing Home.
Together, the students and residents spent time at Eastview Mall, where the students assisted the residents with their holiday shopping.
This year, Jim McEntee’s algebra two enriched students participated in this outing.
Webster Schroeder students host community service outing
