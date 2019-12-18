The Lincoln School gymnasium recently was filled with the warmth and joy of the holiday season for the 28th annual second grade pen pal breakfast in Newark.

The room was transformed into a dining room for second graders to serve their senior citizen pen pals and other guests a menu consisting of cheese vegetable frittata, sausage, hash browns, fruit, quick breads, juices, and coffee or tea.

Principal John Ginter thanked the pen pals for reaching out to students, adding that it meant so much to them. As a token of appreciation for being pen pals and coming to the event, students made placemats and stocking ornaments for the guests.

Students then performed in “Deck the Halls.” Erin Lynch’s class danced to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and sang “Snowman, Where’d You Go?,” Keara Foley’s class danced to “Let it Snow” and sang “Turn Off That Nose!,” and Danielle Beck’s class danced to “If I Were a Reindeer” and sang “There’s Someone in the Chimney.”

The performance was directed by Mary Lou Bonnell, music teacher and district music therapist, and physical education teacher Michele Beachner, who taught the children their dances.

Ginter announced that Bonnell will retire after 20 years in the district. He commended her for years of service, which included producing the second grade holiday concert for 17 years.

Bonnell thanked reading teacher assistant Kim Cooper for creating decorations and the backdrop for the performance; Library Media Center TA Mary Lasecki and TA Gina VerMeersch for helping with decorations; second grade teachers for helping children prepare for the performance; Carole Jablonski, head of cafeteria, and other cafeteria staffers for preparing breakfast; head custodian Robert Mosteiro and other custodians for helping prepare for the event; the Lincoln PTA for purchasing poinsettias; and school secretary Rebecca Briggs.