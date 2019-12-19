Churchville-Chili Senior High School recently recognized five inductees to the Athletic Hall of Fame.

The honor celebrates the accomplishments of outstanding athletes, coaches and contributors for their impact on Saints athletics. Honorees were welcomed by athletic director Michael Murray, along with presenters and an audience of current Hall of Fame members.

Three-sport athlete Alan Fodge helped the 1965 soccer team win the Monroe County division and Section V Class B titles with a 16-1 record. He led the baseball team to two consecutive league titles in 1966 and 1967, and his batting average of .462 remains in the school’s Top 10. In 1968, he received the James Widener Memorial Trophy for outstanding athlete of the year, and went on to play soccer and baseball at the University of Rochester.

Andre’ Fontenette set many school records in football. He was first-team All-County (1998), first-team All-Greater Rochester (1999) and was selected for the 2000 Governor’s Bowl. He received a scholarship to Syracuse University, and played in the Insight.com Bowl in 2001 and the Champs Sports Bowl in 2004. As a three-sport athlete, Fontenette set the basketball school record for most assists in one season, and was first-team All-County and MVP of the 1998 track and field team. He went on to coach college and high school football.

Churchville-Chili’s Outstanding Athlete of 1965 and three-sport athlete, Rich Rose was first-team All-County on the 1963 soccer team that won the division title. He captained the team in 1964, again making first-team All-County. He was the leading scorer at 19.7 points per game for the 1963-64 basketball team, which won the division title. He set school records in scoring and assists. Rose played soccer at Roberts Wesleyan College and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 1995.

Adam Steinwachs was All-County and won Section V titles in indoor track and track and field. In 1995, he was team MVP, Monroe County track and field champion in triple jump, Section V Class AA track and field champion in pole vault and triple jump, and the school’s Male Athlete of the Year. He was the Section V Class AA track and field champion in the triple jump in 1994 and graduated with several school records. He ran track at Ashland University, where he was part of seven conference championship teams, and was a track coach before joining the U.S. Army.

Jeff Winden set school records and racked up honors and Section V titles in all three of his sports: cross-country, indoor track, and track and field. In 1989, he became the only male in Churchville-Chili history to be named Section V Class BB individual champion in cross-country. He was first-team All-County in track and field for four seasons and was the 1990 Male Athlete of the Year. At SUNY Fredonia, Winden was a two-time All-American in cross-country and indoor track. He was inducted into the Fredonia Athletic Hall of Fame.

This is the third year for the Churchville-Chili Athletic Hall of Fame, now comprised of 20 members. Nominations are being accepted for next year’s induction. Visit cccsd.org/AthleticHallofFame.aspx for information.