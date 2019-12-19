The Flower City Arts Center, 713 Monroe Ave., Rochester, is expanding its community class selections to include sculpture, Ethiopian book structure, photogravure, jewelry and guided black-and-white darkroom printing.

These classes will be offered to community members of all ages, incomes and backgrounds. Visit rochesterarts.org for information.

The organization is restructuring program staff under two departments: Kate Whorton will be the program director for media such as ceramics, jewelry and sculpture, and Megan Charland will be the program director for media such as photography, painting and printmaking.

Mitchel Cohen, formerly director of printmaking and book arts, will be operations manager for the Center and maintain some instructional responsibilities.