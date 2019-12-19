Finger Lakes Thoroughbred Adoption Program trainer Melissa Porter recently won a Good People for Good Horses Award, presented by the Right Horse Initiative.

Porter is one of eight individuals to be selected throughout the country for the award that recognizes individuals for exceptional work toward promoting equine welfare. Her contributions and commitment to helping at-risk horses at FLTAP in Farmington led to her selection.

Porter joined the FLTAP team in March 2018. Her approach in matching the right horse with the right person helped the program nearly double the number of horses adopted in 2019.

“I never thought this job would turn into such a passion of mine,” Porter said. “These horses have a special place in my heart and I enjoy watching them blossom in their new homes. I’m excited to end 2019 on such a strong note with this award from The Right Horse Initiative, and can’t wait to see where next year takes us.”

Porter, a graduate of Alfred State University, previously trained quarter horses in Colorado. There, she first discovered a niche and passion for helping racehorses find new careers after training several mounts to barrel race.

FLTAP Board President Kim DeLong credits Porter’s work with bringing FLTAP to new heights in 2019.

“Melissa’s dedication to each horse that comes into our program has not wavered since day one,” DeLong said.” She helped us increase our adoptions, and on behalf of myself and our board of directors we couldn’t be more proud of her.”

The Right Horse Initiative is a collective of industry professionals and equine welfare advocates working together to improve the lives of horses in transition through a dialogue of kindness and respect.

“We are thrilled to be recognizing a group of outstanding individuals with the Good People for Good Horses awards,” President Christy Counts said. “We had an incredible group of nominees and each winner has made a powerful impact in their field.”

Money raised through donations and fundraisers, combined with base funding from Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack and the Finger Lakes Horsemen and Benevolent Protective Association, support the ongoing effort to care for retired racehorses awaiting adoption. FLTAP has facilitated more than 700 adoptions since its inception in 2006.