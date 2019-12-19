The recent Henderson Ford Drive 4 UR School and Fall Festival at Eastridge Senior High School raised money to benefit the East Irondequoit Educational Foundation.

Alone, the Ford Drive event raised $2,240.

For every test drive of a new Henderson Ford vehicle, Ford Motor Co. donated $20 toward the Foundation. One test driver won a raffle prize Amazon Echo, courtesy of Voya Financial. A Wegmans $50 gift card also was donated for raffle.

Over 20 vendors were present with three food trucks and activities for families, including face painting, snow cones, a photobooth, corn hole and tie-dye.