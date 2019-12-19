Webster’s Henderson Ford and the Bay View Family YMCA recently teamed up to raise funds in support of the YMCA of Greater Rochester’s annual campaign.

A total of $3,220 was raised through the Ford Motor Co.’s Drive 4 UR Community.

At the Drive 4 UR Community event, new Henderson Ford vehicles were made available for test drives. For every test drive, Henderson Ford and Ford Motor Co. donated $20 toward the campaign that helps families and individuals without independent financial means access and participate in YMCA programs and services.

These services include child care, summer camps, the diabetes prevention program, and senior and veteran programs.

Henderson Ford supports similar events, including the Drive 4 UR School. In 2019, the dealership connected three groups with these fundraising opportunities: Bay View Family YMCA, Eastridge Senior High School in Irondequoit and Webster Schroeder High School. Over the years, Ford has donated more than $50 million nationally through these Drive programs.