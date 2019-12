585 Rockin' Burger Bar, 250 Pixley Road, Gates: Friday — ConArtist, 8 p.m.

Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — The Archive Ravens, with Alexa Silverman & Sam Schachter and Mary Monroe & Nate Coffey, 7:30 p.m.; Friday — Adrianna As Advertised, 6 p.m., Siena, with The Painted Birds, 9 p.m.; Saturday — John Dady and Friends, featuring Dady with An Glór Óg, with Brian Clancy & Joe Appleby, 7:30 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Live at the Fillmore (Allman Brothers tribute), 8 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Open Jam hosted by Andy Saxby and Matt Beeman, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Head to the Roots, 5-7 p.m., Cinnamon Jones & Eternal Soul, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Brian Ayers, 5-7 p.m., Mitty & The Followers, 8-11 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Ukulele Hour, 11 a.m. to noon, Bluegrass Jam, 2:30-4 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Bernie McNabb and Bob Bachta, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Seein' Double, 6-9 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Open Mic hosted by Men Behaving Badly, 6-9 p.m.

Brewery Pub, 8 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Griffith & Martino, 7:30 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — ReapR, Halshan, Transcendence, Grape Soda, Dante & Kris Savage, 7 p.m.; Friday — TFanatics Puelevisionaries, Anamon, The Low Spirits, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Sirens & Sailors, Nobody No One, Nightmares, Aphasia, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Bad Wolf and J-Bone, 9:30 p.m.

California Brew Haus, 402 W. Ridge Road, Rochester: Friday — Heavy Metal Holiday, featuring Into the Harbor, Shepherd of Rot, Beast, White Tides, Perspectives, Death Won't Hold, and Plagues of Endeavor, 6:30 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Mike Speranza, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Thigh Masters, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Blonde Over Blue, 9 p.m.; Friday — Swooners, 10 p.m.; Saturday — The Taint, 10 p.m.

East End Tavern, 37 Charlotte St., Rochester: Saturday — Rob Gioia and Friends of the Devil, 8 p.m.

Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima: Sunday — Lewington and Downie, 5 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — Kaiser's Murray Christmas 2 featuring The Results, Kaiser Solzie, Stolen Bikes, The Stranger, Cardboard Homestead and Veterans of Bad Presidents, 9 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Mike and Steve Unplugged, 9 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 1200 Bay Road, Webster: Saturday — Jenna Scarantino, 9 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Jake Clemons (of The E Street Band), 8 p.m.; Saturday — Dead Letter Office (R.E.M. tribute) and Disintegration (The Cure tribute), 7:30 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bob Fischl, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Saturday — Jackson Cavalier & The Mt. Vernon Two, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Tyler Wescott and Scott Calpin, 4-6 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Jimmy Grillo's Open Stage, 8 p.m.; Friday — Rescue 11, 5:30 p.m., Dial Up, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Jimmy Grill's Christmas Party, 8:30 p.m.

K2 Brothers Brewing, 1221 Empire Blvd., Rochester: Thursday — Beau Ryan, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Amanda Ashley, 8 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — Driven to Tears (Police tribute), with Anonymous Willpower, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Sounds Like Sunday, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Camp Roc Star students, 1-8 p.m.

Lux Lounge, 666 South Ave., Rochester: Friday — Dirty Pennies, and The House Majority, 9 p.m.

Main Street Armory, 900 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Don't Stop Believin' Family Christmas with Jonathan Cain from Journey, with Stars Go Dim, Natasha Owens and Mark Bolos, 7 p.m.

Mendon 64, 1369 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Friday — Hanna PK, 7-9 p.m.; Saturday — Mike Joseph, time TBA.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — David Miller, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday — Banjo Circus, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Jumbo Shrimp, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — ZBTB, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Flint Creek, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Griffith & Martino, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Claudia Hoyser, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — St. Vith, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Head to the Roots, 6-8 p.m.

NY Beer Project, 300 High St., Victor: Friday — Zak Ward, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Max Muscato, 8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Mike & Steve Unplugged, 6-9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Mike Pullano, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Mike Sidoti, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Connie Fredericks-Malone, 6-9 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Head to the Roots, 6 p.m.

Ramada Lakefront, 41 Lakefront Drive, Geneva: Friday — Artistic License, 8-11 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Thursday — Jerry Falzone and Liar's Moon, 6 p.m.; Friday — 5 Second Rule, 5:30-7 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing, 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Rocko Dorsey, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — The Ende Brothers, 5-8 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farminton: Friday — Uptown Groove, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Mr. Mustard (Beatles tribute), 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rochester Beer Park, 375 Averill Ave., Rochester: Friday — Lomesome Road, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Patrick Glantz, 7 p.m.

Roots Café, 197 N. Main St., Naples: Saturday — Black Robin Band, 8-11 p.m.

Sager Beer Works, 46 Sager Drive, Suite E, Rochester: Friday — Evan Muelemans, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday — James Van Duesen, 7:30 p.m.

Seven Story Brewing, 604 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford: Friday — Ohern and Mark, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Venton Clark Band, 7-10 p.m.

Sidetrack Bar & Grill, 19 W. Main St., Shortsville: Friday — Tim O'Hora and Chad Cleveland, 8-10 p.m.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Thursday — Talk Your Talk Open Mic with Shaq "A.O.R." Payne, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Smaxkult, WitchMob and The Velvet Noose, 10 p.m.; Sunday — The Reunion Sextet, 8 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Ave., Henrietta: Friday — Gunsmoke, 8:45 p.m.; Saturday — The Klick, 9:15 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Sheryl Crow Tribute Show, 8 p.m.; Friday — The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Mahar Family Hour, 8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Saturday — Franklin Mint Band, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Xanki Suffredini, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 499 Exchange St., Geneva: Friday — Men Behaving Badly, time TBA.

Twisted Rai, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Ryan Sutherland, 6-9 p.m.