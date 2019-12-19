Pittsford Mendon High School cross-country varsity teams recently competed in the Section V Championships at Midlakes High School in Clifton Springs.

The Viking girls placed third against eight Class B teams. In a race of 65 girls, junior Riley Morrell’s 10th place finish led the Vikings. Morrell was followed by freshman Riana Heffron in 11th, sophomore Olivia Lucia in 13th, sophomore Holy Kim in 15th, sophomore Katie Richardson in 24th, senior Julieta Zabala in 26th and sophomore Sophia Palumbo in 33rd.

Mendon’s boys team beat eight Class B schools to claim their seventh sectional title in the past eight years and earn a spot in the New York State Championships. The Vikings scored 18 points to second-place Honeoye Falls-Lima’s 56 points, and tied for the best team score in Section V history.

Individual Section V Class B Champion Sam Lawler led the way in a race of 68 boys.

Lawler, a senior, was followed by sophomore Colby Schenkel in second, senior Jimmy Smith in third, sophomore Drew Cox in fifth, senior Evan Hackett in seventh, senior Nathan Trumble in 16th and sophomore Nico Valentine in 19th.