Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said that the two victims killed in a house fire in Farmington early Tuesday morning died from complications related to smoke inhalation.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation. Henderson said that due to the extent of the damage to the residence, this will be a time consuming investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Ontario County Fire Coordinators Office to determine the cause of the fire at 191 Ellsworth Road.

Mary Button, 84, and her grandson, Conrad Button, 12, died in the house fire.