St. Peter’s Episcopal Church recently was inducted into the Medina Sandstone Society Hall of Fame.

Medina sandstone was discovered during the digging of the Erie Canal in the 1820s. It is quarried in the Medina area between Buffalo and Rochester.

St. Peter’s Church, designed by Richard Upjohn, was completed in 1870 and its bell tower was added in 1878. Other inductees are Thomas B. Hagen History Center in Pennsylvania, Zion Episcopal Church in Palmyra and St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Rome.