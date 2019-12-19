One victim suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash in Victor Thursday afternoon at Route 96 and Brace Rd. Troopers say one of the injured was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Just after 12:30 p.m., state police say the crash happened at Route 96 and Brace Road.

Investigators say a driver traveling north was stopped at Brace Road, and attempted to make a left turn when another driver struck the car from behind.

An investigation into the crash continues.