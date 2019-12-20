Rochester People’s Climate Coalition recently received a $40,000 grant from Rochester Area Community Foundation. This grant will provide support for operations and programming throughout 2020.

The state’s new Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act sets greenhouse gas reduction goals for the next decade; RPCC is seeking a carbon-neutral region by 2027.

To accomplish these goals, RPCC is convening a regionwide collective impact effort to identify and implement systemic climate change solutions that can address other challenges faced by the region, such as poverty, health disparities and systemic racism.

“The work we must do to make our region carbon-neutral, and the speed we must do it to avoid the worst of human-caused climate change impacts, is the heaviest but most important lift before our community and society,” said Abigail McHugh-Grifa, executive director. “We are grateful to the Community Foundation for funding that is so essential to this work.”

Visit rocpcc.org for information.