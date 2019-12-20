A vigil in Palmyra celebrates the lives of a woman and her grandson who died in Tuesday's house fire

PALMYRA — Family, friends and classmates celebrated the lives of a Farmington boy and his grandmother who died in a house fire on Tuesday.

In lanterns, candles, songs and prayers, people packed in together at the Palmyra Community Center, to share in the warmth of their love and memories of Conrad and Mary Button.

The two were killed after a fire ripped through Mary’s Farmington home on Tuesday. They died of smoke inhalation, according to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson.

"He was really really outgoing, really funny and really energetic, he always made everyone smile," Logan Herbst said.

Herbst is just one of the many friends who showed up to remember Conrad. Herbst says Conrad was a dedicated soccer teammate and Boy Scout. Though, Devin Allison says, he was an even better friend.

"If you were feeling bad, he'd always just make you laugh. He was just the funniest kid," Allison said.

Hundreds of people showed up for the vigil on Thursday night, including Conrad’s father, William Conrad Button, who said his son meant everything to everyone. He pointed to the large turnout as proof.

"[He was] wanted, appreciated, needed, loved,” Button said. “All those things that … he was a big part of my life."

As for William’s mother, Mary, he called her “wonder woman.” Button says she always had an open door, and an open heart, as she served in several community roles including serving on several ambulance crews, and as a Cub Scout leader.

“She had her nose into everything and anything she could,” Button said. “She deserved a medal, for the greatest mom on the face of the earth."

According to Button, Conrad had been found next to his grandmother in the wreckage. He believes Conrad had attempted to save Mary.

Even as they face a reality without their loving friend, or mother, people took the opportunity to celebrate on a day, where Conrad would have turned 13. People sang “happy birthday” and even cut cake.

Though, friends say, they will celebrate and remember Conrad’s life forever.

“He set a good attitude for everyone, and if we all had that attitude, life would be a lot better,” Brennan Pipitone said.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation. Funeral services are booked for Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 at Cross Creek Church in Palmyra.

Conrad was also involved in the Palmyra Macedon Soccer Club, which launched an online fundraiser to help the Button family with expenses.