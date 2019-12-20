Michael Huertas, a junior at the Eastman School of Music, recently won the fourth Nico Toscano Concerto Competition for Young Performers, held by Cordancia at the Hochstein School.

Huertas studies flute with Bonita Boyd and Anne Harrow. He will receive a $200 prize and join Cordancia as soloist on the first movement of the Liebermann Concerto for Flute and Orchestra.

Cordancia Chamber Orchestra, led by conductor Rachel Lauber, will present “Something New” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word, 597 East Ave., Rochester, and 3 p.m. on March 1 at St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Road, Rochester.

The program features music by living composers, including Aristea Mellos, Tom Osborne, Elizabeth Kelly and Peter Schickele. Comedians Kerry Young and Abby DeVuyst participate in the concert.

Tickets cost $20 for general admission, $15 for students/seniors. Visit cordancia.org/tickets for information.

Cordancia will perform portions of the program on WXXI Classical 91.5 “Backstage Pass with Julia Figueras” at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25.