Students in Jessica Killins-Plucknette’s kindergarten class at Northwood Elementary School in Hilton recently learned the fine art of making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Chef Cruz Nieves from Rella Restaurant in Rochester stopped by to help students make lunches for the Open Door Mission. Each lunch consisted of a sandwich and an orange.

Stephanie Hanna, special education teacher, arranged the visit. She worked with Tricia Clasgens’ second grade class to have the students write notes of kindness that went in each of the lunch bags.

“We have talked quite a bit about acts of kindness and connected this with citizenship between the classes,” Hanna said.

The Open Door Mission in Rochester provides shelter and bedding each night for up to 40 homeless men and 10 homeless women.