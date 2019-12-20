Papa T's in Farmington sells products containing CBD, which may help with pain, epilepsy, anxiety and depression

Thomas Tapke has always wanted to help people.

He has turned that desire into a business, recently opening Papa T’s on Route 332 in Farmington.

Papa T’s sells products that contain cannabidiol, or CBD, which is a non-hallucinogenic product of the cannabis plant. CBD is legal for use in the United States.

There have been studies that show CBD may help with a number of ailments, such as relieving pain, reducing anxiety and depression and helping with neurological disorders, such as epilepsy.

Because of its popularity, the CBD market has been skyrocketing and industry analysts project it could hit $22 billion in annual sales by 2024.

There are a number of locations in the area that sell CBD products, such as Papa T’s and CBD Best Oil at Eastview Mall in Victor.

Tapke is an independent associate for CTFO, which stands for Change the Future Outcome. Its products, which Tapke sells at Papa T’s, include oils, gummies, vitamin tablets and sprays. The store also has non-CBD products available.

Papa T’s offers the following product lines: pain and anxiety, health and beauty, weight control and wellness, as well as a line of products for pets.

The products are all organic and made in the United States, Tapke said, and their ingredients are available for consumers to review.

Tapke, whose background is in sales, said his interest in helping others began at home. His late mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a condition she struggled with for nearly 40 years.

He first learned about the benefits of CBD oil from his daughter, who worked at a marijuana dispensary in Colorado.

Tapke has experienced health benefits using the CBD products, including less pain and more energy, and has heard additional positive feedback from customers.

His goal for Papa T’s is to help people find the products that are best for them, and exceed customer expectations.

“I want people to use the product and come back in six weeks and tell me they feel fantastic,” Tapke said.

Dr. Anthony Eidelman, an anesthesiologist and pain management physician at University Rochester Medical Center, as well as UR Medicine Thompson Hospital, has been utilizing CBD, as well as medical cannabis, in his practice since 2017.

He said CBD is generally well tolerated, with a good safety profile and low likelihood of side effects or toxicity.

As opposed to opioids and THC containing marijuana, CBD does not have abuse or dependency potential, he added.

The clinical use of CBD is most advanced in the treatment of epilepsy, Eidelman said, and noted for most other conditions, there is only pre-clinical evidence, and limited studies in humans.

Eidelman has observed in his patients that CBD seems to be beneficial for managing anxiety and insomnia.

He notes mixed results when it comes to using CBD to treat pain. It has helped patients with mild to moderate levels of pain, but he has not found CBD to be effective in patients with severe chronic pain or those on high dosages of opioids.

There is also some concern over inadequate federal oversight that can result in inaccurate labeling of CBD products, he said.

Eidelman referred to a 2017 study in the Journal of American Medicine that found that 26 percent of CBD products contained less CBD than what stated on the label, which could mitigate clinical effectiveness.

Because of the lack of regulatory oversight, the current recommendations are to purchase only organic CBD products, grown in America with ingredients confirmed with independent laboratory testing, he said.

“The bottom line is that CBD may be beneficial for a variety of conditions but it’s not a panacea or miracle cure,” Eidelman said. “More clinical studies are paramount to make more definitive recommendations.”