The North Rose-Wolcott High School auditorium was alive with the sounds of the holidays during a recent concert. Students in various band and chorus groups performed festive tunes for a large audience.

The Jazz Ensemble kicked off the night with “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” “The Christmas Waltz” and “Frosty the Snow Man.”

Next up was the Girls Ensemble, which performed “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies,” “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” “Hey Jude,” “Joy” and “Ain’t No Grave Can Hold My Body Down.”

The Symphonic Band followed with “A Medieval Christmas” and “We Wish You a Mambo Christmas.”

The Mixed Choir ended the night was “Good King Kong,” “Winter’s Night,” “Patapan Fantasia” and “Go Where I Send Thee.”

Michael Witkiewitz directed the Jazz Ensemble and Symphonic Band, and Christine Schwind directed the Girls Ensemble and Mixed Choir.