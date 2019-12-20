State University of New York at Fredonia Computer Science students unveiled software development projects they created at a day-long visit to the Webster, office of Paychex, a human resources, payroll, retirement and insurance provider, on Dec. 5.

Students enrolled in CSIT 431 Intro to Operating Systems, taught by Ali Haider, worked on three projects related to cloud operating systems and cloud infrastructure deployment, maintenance and making sure industry standard up-time is achieved.

Participating students in CSIT 431 were Seth Weidman, Ariana Burns, Mike Conti, Patrick Kelly, Anna Chiacchia, Dakota Wicker, Inderdeep Bajwa, Greg Cavaretta and Josh Rogala.

Students in the CSIT 425 Software Engineering, taught by Denise Joy, programmed voice assistant devices to respond to the questions related to the Fredonia academic calendar. They created skills for an Amazon Echo and a Google Home device. Students were able to ask the device questions about the calendar, and the voice assistant would give them the accurate requested dates and times.

Students in CSIT 425 were Nicolas Fiore, Brandon Keith, David Neish, Elijah Weyant and Natsuki Takeda.