Rochester Regional Health recent announced that Unity Hospital achieved the international Baby-Friendly designation after a review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA.

This honor demonstrates that Unity Hospital is adhering to the highest standards of care for all mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the “10 Steps to Successful Breastfeeding,” a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization and U.N. International Children’s Emergency Fund for optimal infant feeding support in the first days of a newborn’s life.

Unity Hospital joins a list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 601 of which are in the U.S. These facilities provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting a woman’s right to make the decision.

“Unity Hospital has long been a recognized leader in the care of women and newborns,” said Doug Stewart, president of Unity Hospital. “This designation is a tribute to our commitment to ensuring that every woman who delivers a baby at our facility is given the resources, information and support needed to help her and her baby get the best, healthiest start in life.”

“This designation is a culmination of a lot of hard work and determination across our organization, all with a goal of helping families get off to a good start,” said Jennifer Gales, chief nursing officer. “We are proud to offer an environment that implements evidence-based care through the Baby-Friendly designation to ensure that mothers delivering at Unity Hospital who decide to breastfeed as well as those who cannot or decide not to breastfeed are fully supported.”

All of Rochester Regional Health’s labor and delivery hospitals are certified as Baby-Friendly.