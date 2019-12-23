UR Medicine Thompson Health will offer Power & Agility and Core Strength & Conditioning classes for athletes of all ages at the Victor Rehabilitation Center, 7670 Omnitech Place.

Athletes recovering from injuries can get help transitioning back to their sport in Power & Agility from 6 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 6-Feb. 10. The class will focus on flexibility, strength, power, speed and balance.

Athletes with back pain can improve their endurance in Core Strength & Conditioning from 7 to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7-Feb. 11. Boosting core strength helps protect the neck and back, prevent future injury, improve posture and balance, and lessen reliance on pain medications.

Registration costs $15 per session. Call 585-396-6446 or visit thompsonhealth.com for information.