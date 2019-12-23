Epilepsy-Pralid Inc. will hold its 34th annual Chocolate Ball on Feb. 1 at the Hyatt Regency to benefit epilepsy programs and services, such as support groups, education, youth conferences and the weeklong overnight camp for kids with epilepsy.

One aspect of the event is the Chefs Cake Competition, in which pastry chefs from the region create elaborate chocolate cakes inspired by this year’s theme: “Beyond the Reef.” Competitors include chefs from Ma Fille, Something Delicious, The Cake Place, Get Caked, Red Horse Bakery, Caramel Bakery and Bar, Half Moon Bakery & Bistro, and Jamie’s Dream.

Tickets cost $200; corporate tables are available. Visit epiny.org for information.