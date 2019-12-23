Here's your forecast for the holiday week from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:
CHRISTMAS WEEK FORECAST:
Monday
Hi: 51° | Lo: 37°
Precipitation: 10% | Wind: WSW at 10mph
Today: Mostly sunny and mild with a gusty breeze this afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy
Tuesday
Hi: 36° | Lo: 29°
Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NNW at 8mph
Christmas Eve: Sun and clouds. Colder breeze out of the north.
More clouds than sun
Wednesday
Hi: 46° | Lo: 30°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: W at 8mph
Merry Christmas!
Sun and clouds. Milder again.
Mostly cloudy
Thursday
Hi: 39° | Lo: 32°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: N at 8mph
Cloudy with a rain or snow shower late.
Mostly cloudy
Friday
Hi: 44° | Lo: 34°
Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NNW at 7mph
Rain showers.