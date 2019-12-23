Liz Loycano and Kristin Pontes from Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will discuss pelvic floor disorders at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Geneva General Hospital, 418 North St., and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan.

Loycano and Pontes will share how to lessen or remove associated concerns, which include waking up multiple times at night to use the bathroom, rushing to the restroom, and experiencing pain when sitting or wearing tight clothing.

Admission is free. Questions are encouraged, including those related to pelvic pain, incontinence and pregnancy. Call 315-787-4570 to register for the Geneva session, 315-531-2577 for Penn Yan.