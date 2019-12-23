Town leaders in Sodus are addressing their next steps after a Saturday night fire badly damaged or destroyed several of the town's snowplows.

Town leaders in Sodus are addressing their next steps after a Saturday night fire badly damaged or destroyed several of the town's snowplows.

With the bright sun shining on the morning after the fire, the dark, burnt metal and wood became more visible at the Sodus Highway Department building.

It was a sobering scene, which started with furious smoke and flames on Saturday night.

“I was not expecting to see what I did,” said Sodus Town Supervisor Steven LeRoy.

LeRoy was on the scene as fire ripped through the building and left it a total loss.

Inside, the flames destroyed several plows. A crushing blow to a town that covers a lot of ground.

“We plow more roads in Sodus than any town Wayne County,“ LeRoy said. “And that fleet is very important to public safety.”

With winter underway, the town will not only have to replace its plows, but it will be switching supervisors. On Jan 1. Scott Johnson will take over.

“Not the way I wanted to start,” he said.

Johnson was also at the fire scene on Saturday night. He says the road ahead will be difficult as the town now needs to replace, and/or work to salvage the remaining plows. And that comes on top of other equipment and building repairs. Though he says he has the support of LeRoy in his corner.

“It takes a small disaster like this in the town, and we all come together and work together,” Johnson said.

Much like the multiple fire companies who pitched in to put out the flames, several towns around Wayne County have offered to help.

“They’ve all called and said let us know if we can be there,” LeRoy said. “Some have an extra truck they can let us use, some are willing to help us plow if needed.”

Which both Johnson and LeRoy say will allow the town to stay on its feet.

“With all the help that’s been offered, we’ll get through it,” Johnson said.

According to LeRoy, both supervisors are working to figure out the insurance, as they do not have an exact estimate on the damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

SODUS — Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire that damaged the Town of Sodus's Highway Department building and the trucks inside.

According to firefighters, crews responded to the fire around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. They say the building is a "total loss" and most of, if not all, of the seven snow plows inside the building are destroyed.

More than 15 fire departments were called to the scene. Firefighters say it took over an hour for them to extinguish the blaze.

There were no injuries in the fire.

Rotterdam Road in Sodus has been closed down for the fire.