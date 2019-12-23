TYKEs (Theatre Young Kids Enjoy) will continue its 16th season with “A Winnie-the-Pooh Birthday Tail” on Jan. 28-26 in the Hart Theater at the Jewish Community Center, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Brighton.

The show opens on National Winnie-the-Pooh Day, observed annually on Jan. 18 in honor of author A.A.Milne’s birthday. Milne’s character was inspired by a black bear named Winnie who lived at the London Zoo during World War I. His son, Christopher Robin, went to see the bear often and named his own teddy bear after her and a swan named Pooh.

TYKEs’ musical, directed by Matt Mayne, is recommended for ages 3 and older.

Plot-wise, Eeyore, the gray donkey who lives by himself in the thistle corner of the Hundred Acre Wood, is miserable when he realizes he lost his tail on the day before his birthday. Pooh and Piglet assemble all of their friends and relations, including Tigger, to organize a search and birthday celebration.

“There is so much vibrant activity in this show,” said Freyda Schneider, TYKEs founder and director. “Audiences will be amazed at the exuberance of the actors on stage. There’s even a scene where kids can get up and sing and dance with the beloved characters. The show blends strong comedic elements with some really beautiful and poignant moments. Grown-ups will recognize and appreciate the show’s message about not just having friends, but really cultivating those relationships with the people around you.”

The musical’s book, music and lyrics were written by James Rodgers. The season will continue with “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” on Feb. 29-March 8 and “The Emperor’s New Clothes” on April 13-18.

Show times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 25-26, and 2 p.m. on Jan. 19. Tickets cost $20 or $18 for JCC members. Visit jccrochester.org/tykes for information.