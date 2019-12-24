Arrest and plea came after an undercover DEC investigation began into the illegal sale of elephant ivory on the internet.

A Brighton woman pleaded guilty to selling elephant ivory, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports. Doris Ellen Eber pleaded guilty to a count of illegal commercialization of elephant ivory in excess of $1,500 on Dec. 19 in Monroe County Court.

Eber's arrest and plea came after an undercover DEC investigation began in 2018 into the illegal sale of elephant ivory on the internet.

New York State law enacted in 2014, makes it illegal to sell nearly all elephant ivory in the state, as well as mammoth ivory and rhinoceros horn. In late 2018, DEC's Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigator Mark Wojtkowiak began an undercover investigation into the illegal sale of elephant ivory via the internet and eventually charged Eber with the crime.

Eber was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge, a $5,000 fine in the form of a donation to the World Wildlife Fund, restitution to the state in the amount of $3,240, forfeiture of 13 ivory items seized during the investigation, and a court-mandated DNA fee of $50.

The case was prosecuted by the Monroe County District Attorney's office.