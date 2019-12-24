The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, 480 N. Main St., Canandaigua, will offer a beginner maple producer workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16.

Stephen Childs from the Cornell University Department of Natural Resources will cover various aspects of maple syrup production, including tree identification and health, tapping, sap collection and handling, boiling, energy efficiency, finishing and grading syrup, canning, marketing, and regulations.

Registration costs $10 per family. Call 585-394-3977, ext. 427 or 436, or email nea8@cornell.edu for information.