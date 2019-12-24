Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Northwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team will host the 50th annual Corn Congress for producers from across the region on Jan. 8 at the Quality Inn & Suites in Batavia or Jan. 9 at the Quality Inn in Waterloo.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. before the presentations at 10 a.m. Clarence Swanton will present “Talking Plants: The Science Behind Good Weed Management” and Jake Kraayenbrink will discuss “Soil Compaction: Measuring and Mediating Machinery Damage.”

Registration costs $65 and includes lunch. Call (585) 343-3040, ext. 138 or visit nwnyteam.cce.cornell.edu/events.php for information.