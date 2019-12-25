Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — The Archive Ravens, with Dallas Greene Music, 7:30 p.m.; Friday — The Angle, 5:30 p.m., The Boyd Parker Ambush, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Richard Thompson Songbook Tribute Show, 7 p.m., Spooky & The Truth, 9:30 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Alyssa Trahan Band, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Joe Fornieri and Friends, 5-7 p.m., The Chinchillas, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Shakespeare & O'Brien, 5-7 p.m., Mystic Stew, 8-11 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday: Old-Time Jam, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mandolin Orchestra, 1-2:30 p.m.

Bop Shop, 1460 Monroe Ave., Brighton: Thursday — Boxing Day Songwriter Show featuring Mikaela Davis, Greg Townson, Cammy Enaharo, and Ben and Katie Morey, 8-10 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Smooth Groovy, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — St. Vith, 6-9 p.m.

Brew and Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Open Mic hosted by Steve West, 6-9 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — The Bad Dreamers & Jacob Asher (of Joywave), with BOY JR., 8 p.m.; Friday — Sulavo, Clibbus, Short Attention Span Theatre, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Lucifer Device, Elusive Travel, Morfrain, Zerofox, 8 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday — Sam Nistche, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — The Gray Hounds, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Del Laog, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Saturday — Ruby Shooz, 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Dave Viterna Group, 9 p.m.; Friday — Mr. Monkey Rock & Roll Show, 10 p.m.; Saturday — Johnny Rawls & The Love Machine, 10 p.m.

Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima: Saturday — Gabe Stillman, 7:30 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — Applejack, with AJ Tetzlaff, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Banned from the Tavern, 9 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — Something Else, 10:15 p.m.; Saturday — House of Zeppelin featuring Amanda Lee Peers, Teagan Ward and Champagne Brown, 8 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Suzi and Niki, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run Naples: Saturday — Hymn for Her, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — French Hill Funk, 4-6 p.m.

Iron Smoke Distillery, 111 Parce Ave. #5B, Fairport: Thursday — Anonymous Willpower, 7 p.m.; Friday — junkyardfieldtrip, 8 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Jimmy Grillo's Open Stage, 8 p.m.; Friday — Miles Watts and Brothers From Other Mothers, 5 p.m., Teagan and the Tweeds, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Vinyl, time TBA; Sunday — Irish session, 5 p.m.

Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Road, Rochester: Saturday — Christmas with the King starring Patrick Johnson (Elvis tribute), 7:30 p.m.; Saunday — Christmas with the King, 2 p.m.

Little Theatre Café, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Christmas Carol Singalong, 7 p.m.; Friday — Old World Warblers, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The White Hots, 8 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Thursday — Salsa Night presented by Essence of Rhythm, 8 p.m.; Friday — Alex Goettel, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Eternity, 7-10 p.m.

Lux Lounge, 666 South Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Mighty High and Dry, 9 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Friday — The Old Souls, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Bad Habit, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Highway 31, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Ende Brothers, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Lub Dub, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Jeremy Clark, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Jackson Cavalier, 6-8 p.m.

NY Beer Project, 300 High St., Victor: Friday — Kevin McCarthy, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Travis Rocco, 8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Dos Locos, 6-9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Friday — Ann Mitchell Jazz Trio, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Paradigm Shift Jazz Trio, 6-9 p.m.

Ramada Lakefront, 41 Lake Front Drive, Geneva: Saturday — Joe Andreas, 8-11 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Thursday — Son House Blues Night with Genesee Johnny, 6-8 p.m.; Friday — Ross Bracco, 5:30-7 p.m.

ReInvention Brewery, 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Ryan Spadafora, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Kenny Campbell, 5-8 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Nightfall After Dark, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Allegro, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rochester Beer Park, 375 Averill Ave., Rochester: Friday — Krypton 88, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Sandra Naro Band, 7 p.m.

Sager Beer Works, 46 Sager Drive, Suite E, Rochester: Friday — Mike and Julie, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday — Flying Boxcar, 7:30 p.m.

Seven Story Brewing, 604 Pittsford-Victor Road, Pittsford: Friday — Second Set, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Backyard Chemistry, 7-10 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Friday — Chet Catallo & The Cats, 9 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Honey Smugglers, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Woody Dodge, 8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Saturday — ROC Street, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Tom Chamberlin, 6-9 p.m.