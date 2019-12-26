The Rochester Museum & Science Center and Strasenburgh Planetarium are keeping kids occupied for the holiday break with winter-themed activities and special presentations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Jan. 5.

“RMSC’s Snowed In: Winter Break Science Days” consists of hands-on activities and demonstrations by staff, as well as meet-and-greets with local scientists and organizations to explore science and technology happening across the community.

Visitors can try their hand at programming Snozo-bots, engineering snow forts and launching snowball catapults. Outside community presenters include Astral Solar, American Society of Civil Engineers, Astronomy Section Rochester Academy of Science, Rochester Amateur Radio Association, University of Rochester’s Brain Awareness Campaign and Wonders of Vacuum Science & Tech.

RMSC’s featured exhibit, “SciFiTech,” explores how science fiction influenced modern technology. Planetarium shows are running throughout the break, including “Holiday Laser” “National Parks Adventure” and “The Sky Tonight.”

On Dec. 31, “Winter Break Science Days” will be replaced with a Happy Noon Year celebration. Attendees will count down to the “noon year” and explore traditions from around the world.

Programs are free with regular museum admission: $18 adults, $17 seniors and college students with ID, $16 ages 3-18, and free for children 2 and younger and RMSC members.