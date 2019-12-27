Clyde-Savannah High School students were seen helping their neighbors as they participated in the school’s first Community Day.

Students signed up for activities they were interested in and spent the morning giving back to residents of Clyde, Galen and Savannah.

“It was great to see our high school students active in the community for our first-ever Community Day,” Principal Craig Pawlak said. “This was a nice way for us to give back to some of the local organizations who support our students and we hope that this is the start of a new tradition here.”

Band and chorus students put on a concert at Brick Corner Senior Independent Living. Residents and staff were treated to holiday classics like “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “The First Noel.”

Other students could be seen ringing bells for the Salvation Army throughout the village of Clyde, wrapping gifts at the Clyde Fire Department, organizing food baskets at the United Methodist Church of Clyde and shoveling sidewalks around the community.

A group of students spent the morning baking and decorating cookies in a family and consumer science classroom at the high school. Over 700 cookies went to the Clyde Highway Department, Clyde FD, Clyde Village Offices, Clyde Post Office, Clyde Police Department, Savannah FD, Savannah Highway Department, Savannah Town Offices, Savannah Post Office, and staff in the Clyde-Savannah Central School District.

Across the hall, students created cards for children at St. Jude’s Hospital. Many cards were designed to be distributed for the holiday season and other special days throughout the year.

Some students read holiday-themed books to Clyde-Savannah Elementary students and children at the Head Start day care center.

High School students and staff hope to make Community Day a larger event in the years to come.