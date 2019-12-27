Here's your extended forecast for the holiday week- including New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2020.

Friday

Hi: 52° | Lo: 32°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: WSW at 12mph

Today: Cloudy and mild with a few showers through early afternoon. Temps will fall back into the 40s later in the day.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Mix of sun and clouds

Saturday

Hi: 42° | Lo: 28°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: W at 6mph

Sun and clouds. A little cooler but a nice day.

Cloudy with late day rain

Sunday

Hi: 50° | Lo: 43°

Precipitation: 75% | Wind: SSE at 10mph

Breezy and mild with rain developing mid to late afternoon.

Cloudy with rain

Monday

Hi: 49° | Lo: 33°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: SW at 16mph

Rain showers, windy and turning cooler.

Snow showers developing in the afternoon

Tuesday- New Year's Eve day!

Hi: 39° | Lo: 29°

Precipitation: 25% | Wind: WSW at 13mph

New Year's Eve: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few flakes possible.

Cloudy

Wednesday- New Year's Day!

Hi: 36° | Lo: 28°

Precipitation: 25% | Wind: W at 10mph

Happy New Year! A few early flakes. Mostly cloudy.

Mix of sun and clouds

Thursday

Hi: 40° | Lo: 38°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: SSE at 9mph

Sun and clouds.

Showers possible

Friday

Hi: 45° | Lo: 39°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 12mph

A few showers, especially early.

Mix of rain and snow showers

Saturday

Hi: 39° | Lo: 28°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WSW at 13mph

Rain and snow showers.

Mix of rain and snow showers

Sunday

Hi: 35° | Lo: 23°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: W at 13mph

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers.