Here's your extended forecast for the holiday week- including New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2020.
Friday
Hi: 52° | Lo: 32°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: WSW at 12mph
Today: Cloudy and mild with a few showers through early afternoon. Temps will fall back into the 40s later in the day.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Mix of sun and clouds
Saturday
Hi: 42° | Lo: 28°
Precipitation: 10% | Wind: W at 6mph
Sun and clouds. A little cooler but a nice day.
Cloudy with late day rain
Sunday
Hi: 50° | Lo: 43°
Precipitation: 75% | Wind: SSE at 10mph
Breezy and mild with rain developing mid to late afternoon.
Cloudy with rain
Monday
Hi: 49° | Lo: 33°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: SW at 16mph
Rain showers, windy and turning cooler.
Snow showers developing in the afternoon
Tuesday- New Year's Eve day!
Hi: 39° | Lo: 29°
Precipitation: 25% | Wind: WSW at 13mph
New Year's Eve: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few flakes possible.
Cloudy
Wednesday- New Year's Day!
Hi: 36° | Lo: 28°
Precipitation: 25% | Wind: W at 10mph
Happy New Year! A few early flakes. Mostly cloudy.
Mix of sun and clouds
Thursday
Hi: 40° | Lo: 38°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: SSE at 9mph
Sun and clouds.
Showers possible
Friday
Hi: 45° | Lo: 39°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 12mph
A few showers, especially early.
Mix of rain and snow showers
Saturday
Hi: 39° | Lo: 28°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WSW at 13mph
Rain and snow showers.
Mix of rain and snow showers
Sunday
Hi: 35° | Lo: 23°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: W at 13mph
Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers.